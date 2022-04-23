Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, slammed the CIA director's statement about Russia's possible use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine as absurd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, slammed the CIA director's statement about Russia's possible use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine as absurd.

"CIA Director (William) Burns' statement about Russia's possible use of tactical nuclear weapons is absurd," Kirillov said at a briefing on Saturday.

Kirillov stressed that with the modern level of technical equipment of the international system for nuclear tests monitoring, it would be impossible to conceal the use of such weapons.

"If the CIA director doesn't understand this, then he is either unprofessional or he is being misled," Kirillov added.