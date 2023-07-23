MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed Kiev's claims that a Russian missile strike hit the Transfiguration Cathedral in the port city of Odesa in southern Ukraine, noting that all intended targets were located at a safe distance from the Orthodox cathedral.

"The information spread by the Kiev regime about striking the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa as a result of the use of precision weapons has nothing to do with reality. All the facilities designated for destruction and destroyed on the night of July 23 � where the Kiev regime, together with foreign specialists, were preparing terrorist acts against the Russian Federation � were located at a safe distance from the cathedral complex," the ministry said.

Russia's plans to strike Ukrainian military and terrorist infrastructure draw on "thoroughly verified" and cross-checked information, "deliberately avoiding striking civilian facilities" as well as cultural and historical heritage site, the ministry said.

The damage to the cathedral was most likely caused by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that fell on it due to unprofessional actions of Ukrainian air defense operators, deliberately stationed in residential areas, the Russian military said.