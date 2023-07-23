Open Menu

Russian Defense Ministry Rejects Kiev's Accusation Of Hitting Cathedral In Odesa

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Rejects Kiev's Accusation of Hitting Cathedral in Odesa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed Kiev's claims that a Russian missile strike hit the Transfiguration Cathedral in the port city of Odesa in southern Ukraine, noting that all intended targets were located at a safe distance from the Orthodox cathedral.

"The information spread by the Kiev regime about striking the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa as a result of the use of precision weapons has nothing to do with reality. All the facilities designated for destruction and destroyed on the night of July 23 � where the Kiev regime, together with foreign specialists, were preparing terrorist acts against the Russian Federation � were located at a safe distance from the cathedral complex," the ministry said.

Russia's plans to strike Ukrainian military and terrorist infrastructure draw on "thoroughly verified" and cross-checked information, "deliberately avoiding striking civilian facilities" as well as cultural and historical heritage site, the ministry said.

The damage to the cathedral was most likely caused by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that fell on it due to unprofessional actions of Ukrainian air defense operators, deliberately stationed in residential areas, the Russian military said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Russia Kiev SITE July Church All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

13 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

15 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

15 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

15 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

15 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

15 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World