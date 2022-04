The Russian Defense Ministry rejected Kiev's statements that claims Russian rocket hit Kramatosk train station on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry rejected Kiev's statements that claims Russian rocket hit Kramatosk train station on Friday.

"Fragments of Tochka-U missiles found near Kramatorsk railway station are used only by Ukrainian forces," Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that Russian Forces did not have any planned or other firing missions in Kramatorsk today

The ministry also said that all Kiev's statements about Kramatosk incident are "provocations" and do not correspondent to reality.