Russian Defense Ministry Releases Footage Of Topol Ballistic Missile Test Launch

Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:40 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Releases Footage of Topol Ballistic Missile Test Launch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry on Friday released a video showing a test launch of the Topol intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Kapustin Yar site, located in the southern Astrakhan Region.

The footage was published by the ministry on the VK social network.

The video shows the missile being fired into the sky and eventually hiding behind the clouds.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it had successfully test-fired the Topol missile. The warhead had hit the simulated target in Kazakhstan, the military said.

