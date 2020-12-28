UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Releases Photos Of Orion Drone With Guided Aerial Bombs

Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:10 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Releases Photos of Orion Drone With Guided Aerial Bombs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry has published a weaponry Calendar for next year, for the first time officially presenting photos of the Orion long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle with high-precision bombs.

As seen in the photos, the Orion drone is equipped with the KAB-20 guided aerial bombs.

The defense ministry's calendar also includes photos of Russia's stealth heavy combat drone Okhotnik ("Hunter").

On Sunday, a source in the aircraft industry told Sputnik that Okhotnik was going to carry out the first flight tests involving the use of weapons next year, adding that air-to-air missiles will be used during the tests. According to the source, air-to-ground weaponry tests will also be conducted.

More Stories From World

