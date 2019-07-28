Russian Defense Ministry Releases Photos of Russian Naval Commanders Ahead of Navy Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) On the eve of Russia's Navy Day, the Defense Ministry released unique photos of famous naval commanders.

"On Navy Day, a new multimedia section was opened on the website of the defense ministry, featuring photographs of the most interesting moments in the life of the commanders of the navy, fleet commanders, as well as commanders of legendary ships and submarines," the statement said.

The section presents both black and white and color photographs. Among them are pictures of the legendary commanders who stood at the helm of the Soviet and Russian fleets for the past 80 years. They include admirals Nikolai Kuznetsov, Sergey Gorshkov, Ivan Yumashev and others.

Russia's Navy Day is marked annually on the last Sunday of July. This year it is celebrated on July 28.