UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Releases Video Of US Bomber Intercepted Near Russian Border

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 02:16 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Releases Video of US Bomber Intercepted Near Russian Border

The Russian Defense Ministry published on Tuesday a video showing a Russian Su-27 fighter intercepting a US B-52H bomber near the Russian border a day before

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry published on Tuesday a video showing a Russian Su-27 fighter intercepting a US B-52H bomber near the Russian border a day before.

The footage depicting the Russian fighter gradually approaching the US bomber was published on the ministry's Facebook page.

Earlier, Russia's National Defense Management Center said that Su-27 fighters were scrambled on Monday to intercept US B-52H bombers that were approaching the Russian border in the regions of the Black and Baltic seas.

The center noted that the state border had not been violated, adding that the flights of Russian aircraft had been carried out in strict accordance with the international airspace use regulations.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Border

Recent Stories

Immigration detention in Australia becoming "priso ..

18 seconds ago

Date of Joint Commission of JCPOA Meeting Yet to B ..

22 seconds ago

Int'l Sustainable Gastronomy Day being observed

26 seconds ago

1,500-yr-old stone building complex discovered in ..

5 minutes ago

Armenian President meets President of Global Counc ..

16 minutes ago

New York OKs driving licenses for undocumented mig ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.