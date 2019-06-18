Russian Defense Ministry Releases Video of US Bomber Intercepted Near Russian Border

The Russian Defense Ministry published on Tuesday a video showing a Russian Su-27 fighter intercepting a US B-52H bomber near the Russian border a day before

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry published on Tuesday a video showing a Russian Su-27 fighter intercepting a US B-52H bomber near the Russian border a day before.

The footage depicting the Russian fighter gradually approaching the US bomber was published on the ministry's Facebook page.

Earlier, Russia's National Defense Management Center said that Su-27 fighters were scrambled on Monday to intercept US B-52H bombers that were approaching the Russian border in the regions of the Black and Baltic seas.

The center noted that the state border had not been violated, adding that the flights of Russian aircraft had been carried out in strict accordance with the international airspace use regulations.