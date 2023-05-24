UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Releases Videos Of West-Supplied Vehicles Destroyed In Belgorod

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Releases Videos of West-Supplied Vehicles Destroyed in Belgorod

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry released on Tuesday footage of destroyed military vehicles, including several US-supplied ones, used by the Ukrainian sabotage group in the attack on Russia's Belgorod region.

The video shows burnt armored vehicles, including several US-produced Humvee military trucks, half sunk into holes from the shelling, as well as the remains of several passenger pickups.

The video also shows torn military outfits lying on the ground, including parts of combat vests, army clothes, and communication devices.

Earlier in the day, the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, published on Telegram a photo of a US-supplied trophy armored vehicle taken from the Ukrainian sabotage group.

"(We) have also examined the trophy, an American (vehicle), with German crosses, that our (military) won from the Ukrainians," he wrote under the photos.

The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that vehicles, weapons and ammunition used by the Ukrainian sabotage group had been discovered and confiscated in the region.

"During the examination of the crime scene, transportation vehicles, automatic firearms and ammunition used by the sabotage-reconnaissance group have been discovered. Bomb disposal experts have removed standard and improvised explosive devices from the territory," it said in a statement.

On Monday, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the region, prompting a counter-terrorist operation. Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that over 70 Ukrainian terrorists, four armored fighting vehicles and five pickups were destroyed as a result of the counter-terrorist operation, while the rest were driven back to the territory of Ukraine, where they continued to be hit by fire until they were completely destroyed.

The local authorities said that the actions of the Ukrainian sabotage group resulted in 13 civilians being injured, and one civilian killed.

Related Topics

