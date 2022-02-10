UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Reported Israeli Airstrike At Syria Last Night

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Reported Israeli Airstrike at Syria Last Night

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said that the Israeli Air Force had launched a missile attack on the Syrian province of Damascus last night, at around 23:00 GMT Thursday.

The command of the Syrian Armed Forces said on Wednesday that at 00:56 (coincides with Moscow time 21:56 GMT), Israel had launched a strike from the airspace southeast of Beirut, Syrian air defense managed to shoot down several missiles.

At 01:10, according to the Syrian military, a second attack was made.

"Around 2 a.m. Moscow time (23:00 GMT Tuesday) on February 9, four tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force F-16, without crossing the state border of Syria, launched a guided missile attack on targets in the area of the village of Kiswa, Damascus province," Zhuravlev said.

Eight missiles were destroyed by Russian-made air defense systems, which were in service with the Syrian army, he added.

