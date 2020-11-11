Russian Defense Ministry Reports 30 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria has registered 30 truce violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while Turkey recorded none, the information bulletin of the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria has registered 30 truce violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while Turkey recorded none, the information bulletin of the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission... has registered 30 instances of firing (the Syrian side has confirmed 30 instances of firing), including 22 in the Idlib province, one in the Aleppo province, three in the Latakia province, four in the Hama province. The Turkish side has not registered instances of firing," the bulletin said.

Russia's Centre for Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs in Syria has not carried out humanitarian operations over the past 24 hours.

The defense ministry also reported that 152 refugees had returned to Syria from Lebanon.

"Over the past 24 hours, 152 refugees (including 45 women and 77 children) have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints.

No refugees have arrived from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry said.

It added that the Syrian engineering troops had cleared of mines 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of the territory in the Damascus province. The military personnel discovered and defused 25 explosive devices.

Syria has been facing a period of instability since 2011, with the Assad government fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), the defeat of which in Syria and Iraq was announced at the end of 2017.

As of now, the country's authorities have been primarily focusing on the political settlement of the ongoing crisis. Throughout the conflict, Russia has played an active role in providing military support to the Syrian government, humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of the country.