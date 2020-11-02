Russian Defense Ministry Reports 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria has registered 31 truce violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while Turkey recorded 10, the information bulletin of the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria has registered 31 truce violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while Turkey recorded 10, the information bulletin of the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission... has registered 31 instances of firing (the Syrian side has confirmed 30 instances of firing), including 11 in the Idlib province, six in the Aleppo province, 10 in the Latakia province, four in the Hama province. The Turkish side has registered 10 instances of firing (none was confirmed by the Russian side)," the bulletin said.

Russia's Centre for Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs in Syria has carried out another humanitarian operation, delivering 440 food kits, amounting to 2.6 tons, to the residents of the settlement of Mashara, which is situated in the Quneitra province.

The defense ministry also reported that 531 refugees had returned to Syria from Lebanon.

"Over the past 24 hours, 531 refugees (including 160 women and 271 children) have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints," the ministry said.

It added that the Syrian engineering troops had cleared of mines 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of the territory in the Damascus and Daraa provinces. The military personnel discovered and defused 27 explosive devices.

Syria has been facing a period of instability since 2011, with the Assad government fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), the defeat of which in Syria and Iraq was announced at the end of 2017.

As of now, the country's authorities have been primarily focusing on the political settlement of the ongoing crisis. Throughout the conflict, Russia has played an active role in providing military support to the Syrian government, humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of the country.