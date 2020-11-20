Russian Defense Ministry Reports 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria has registered 31 truce violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while Turkey recorded none, the information bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission... has registered 31 instances of firing, 29 of which were recorded based on data provided by the Syrian side, in the [following] provinces: 19 in Idlib, one Aleppo, six in Latakia, five in Hama. The Turkish side has not reported any instances of firing," the bulletin said.

Russia's Centre for Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs in Syria has carried out another humanitarian operation, delivering 880 food kits amounting to 3.388 tonnes to the residents of the settlement situated in the Latakia province.

The Defense Ministry also reported that 163 refugees had returned to Syria from Lebanon.

"Over the past 24 hours, 163 refugees (including 49 women and 83 children) have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints. No refugees have arrived from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry said.

It added that the Syrian engineering troops had cleared of mines 2.3 hectares (5.6 acres) of the territory in the�provinces of Damascus and Daraa. The military personnel discovered and defused 15 explosive devices.

Syria has been facing a period of instability since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's government fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations.� As of now, the country's authorities have been primarily focusing on the political settlement of the ongoing crisis. Throughout the conflict, Russia has played an active role in providing military support to the Syrian government, humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of the country.