Russian Defense Ministry Reports 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria has registered 31 truce violations in the middle Eastern country over the past 24 hours, while Turkey recorded seven violations, the information bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission ... has registered 31 instances of firing in the [following] provinces: three in Aleppo, 12 in Latakia, 14 in Idlib, two in Hama. The Turkish side has reported seven instances of firing; the Russian part of the representative office confirmed none of them" the bulletin said.

The ministry has noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria held no humanitarian actions in the last 24 hours.

The Defense Ministry also reported that more than 140 refugees had returned to Syria from Lebanon.

"Over the past 24 hours, 142 refugees (including 43 women and 72 children) have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints. No refugees have arrived from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry said, adding that two refugees returned to their places of permanent residence.

In addition, the Syrian engineering troops had cleared of mines 1.6 hectares (4 acres) of the territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa. The military personnel discovered and defused 16 explosive devices.