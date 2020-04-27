Russian Defense Ministry Reports 874 COVID-19 Cases Among Servicemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Over 870 Russian service members have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"During the mass testing in the Russian armed forces in the period between March and April 26 this year, 874 military personnel have tested positive.

Of them, 314 people are being treated in the Defense Ministry's hospitals, 175 people in infirmaries in places of their service, six people in medical facilities of the civilian health care system, and 379 in self-isolation at home," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Russia updated its COVID-19 case count by 6,361 to 80,949. The death toll has risen by 66 to 747 in the past 24 hours.