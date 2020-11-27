UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Responds To Berlin On Addressing Russia From Position Of Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:01 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry commented on the words of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who suggested several days ago that talks with Russia should be held from the position of strength

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry commented on the words of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who suggested several days ago that talks with Russia should be held from the position of strength.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said that this style of negotiations had always been a good position for the German foreign policy and should remain that way.

"We decided against hurrying with response in the hope that reasonable German politicians would correct the minister, keeping in mind what following such calls entailed in the past.

Unfortunately, this did not happen," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, told reporters.

"We are forced to remind Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer that it is that good position for the German foreign policy to talk from the position of power, which she suggested at the Bundestag, that has already resulted in tragedy for the whole world, Germany itself and German in the 20th century," Konashenkov said.

