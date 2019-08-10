Russian Defense Ministry, Rosatom Staff Die in Accident in Arkhangelsk Region - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Specialists from Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Defense Ministry died in an accident at a military site in the Arkhangelsk Region, a source in the ministry said on Saturday.

Rosatom said earlier in the day that five of its employees died in an accident that happened during tests of a liquid-propellant rocket engine at a military site in the Arkhangelsk region.

The Defense Ministry has said that two people were killed in the accident that took place on Thursday.

"The specialists of Rosatom and the Defense Ministry died at a military range in the Arkhangelsk Region as an experimental liquid-propellant [engine] system ignited. At the moment of ignition, the employees of Rosatom checked isotope sources of energy created for the liquid propellant system," the source said.