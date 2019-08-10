UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry, Rosatom Staff Die In Accident In Arkhangelsk Region - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:10 AM

Russian Defense Ministry, Rosatom Staff Die in Accident in Arkhangelsk Region - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Specialists from Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Defense Ministry died in an accident at a military site in the Arkhangelsk Region, a source in the ministry said on Saturday.

Rosatom said earlier in the day that five of its employees died in an accident that happened during tests of a liquid-propellant rocket engine at a military site in the Arkhangelsk region.

The Defense Ministry has said that two people were killed in the accident that took place on Thursday.

"The specialists of Rosatom and the Defense Ministry died at a military range in the Arkhangelsk Region as an experimental liquid-propellant [engine] system ignited. At the moment of ignition, the employees of Rosatom checked isotope sources of energy created for the liquid propellant system," the source said.

Related Topics

Accident Russia Nuclear Died SITE From

Recent Stories

Al Azhar to launch campaign on &#039;Farewell Serm ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to perform Eid Al Adha prayers a ..

4 hours ago

Salvini ambush sparks Italy political crisis

5 hours ago

World Cup-winner Rashid ruled out for rest of seas ..

5 hours ago

France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogu ..

5 hours ago

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.