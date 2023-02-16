UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Says 101 Russian Servicemen Returned From Kiev-Controlled Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Says 101 Russian Servicemen Returned From Kiev-Controlled Area

As a result of negotiations, 101 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by Kiev on February 16, who were in mortal danger in captivity, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) As a result of negotiations, 101 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by Kiev on February 16, who were in mortal danger in captivity, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Today, February 16, as a result of the negotiation process, 101 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the statement says.

The ministry added that the released servicemen would be delivered to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation by aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces. All released Russian servicemen receive the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Kiev February All From

Recent Stories

Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear ..

Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear Industry From 10th EU Sanctio ..

9 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Nobel winner demands justice for Russian ..

Ukrainian Nobel winner demands justice for Russian 'war criminals'

9 minutes ago
 Localization of SDGs key to attain 2030 goals: Spe ..

Localization of SDGs key to attain 2030 goals: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pe ..

9 minutes ago
 Excessive usage of chemicals on crops creating hea ..

Excessive usage of chemicals on crops creating health, environmental hazards: VC ..

9 minutes ago
 Election campaign to end 48 hours before polling d ..

Election campaign to end 48 hours before polling day in Rajanpur: The Election C ..

9 minutes ago
 PM meets President Erdogan; expresses condolences ..

PM meets President Erdogan; expresses condolences over loss of lives in massive ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.