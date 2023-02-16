Russian Defense Ministry Says 101 Russian Servicemen Returned From Kiev-Controlled Area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As a result of negotiations, 101 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by Kiev on February 16, who were in mortal danger in captivity, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) As a result of negotiations, 101 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by Kiev on February 16, who were in mortal danger in captivity, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Today, February 16, as a result of the negotiation process, 101 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the statement says.

The ministry added that the released servicemen would be delivered to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation by aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces. All released Russian servicemen receive the necessary medical and psychological assistance.