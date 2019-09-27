UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Says 118 Drones That Attacked Hmeimim Base Destroyed In 2 Years

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:44 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Says 118 Drones That Attacked Hmeimim Base Destroyed in 2 Years

A total of 118 terrorist drones have been destroyed over two years by air defense systems or neutralized by electronic warfare means during attempts to attack Russia's Hmeimim air base in Syria, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told reporters Friday

HMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) A total of 118 terrorist drones have been destroyed over two years by air defense systems or neutralized by electronic warfare means during attempts to attack Russia's Hmeimim air base in Syria, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj.

Gen. Igor Konashenkov told reporters Friday.

"Terrorists are trying to break through the air defense network of the Hmeimim air base. A total of 118 unmanned aerial vehicles of terrorist groups have been destroyed in two years, including 58 drones since January 1, 2019," Konashenkov said.

