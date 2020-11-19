UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Says 1,199 Displaced Persons Returned To Karabakh In 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) More than a thousand displaced persons have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia in the past 24 hours, with the total number of returnees reaching 3,000, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"In the past day,  1,199 displaced persons returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia. ... Since November 14, more than 3,000 people of Nagorno-Karabakh returned to their homes," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said at a news briefing.

The ceasefire agreed last week by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents is holding, with people and transport moving safely through the only mountain pass between Armenia and the breakaway region, Konashenkov added.

"The ceasefire regime is holding along the entire contact line. Russian peacekeepers guarantee the safe movement of people and civilian vehicles through Lachin Corridor," he said.

The contact line is dotted with 23 observation posts manned by Russian peacekeepers. The spokesman added that five cars carrying Azerbaijani service members were escorted by Russian peacekeepers from the Karabakh city of Shusha to the Azerbaijan-held Fizuli district bordering the disputed region in the south.

