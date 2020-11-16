UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Says 475 More Refugees Returned To Stepanakert

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) As Russian peacekeepers, deployed to Karabakh under the peace deal, have escorted the second convoy of buses carrying refugees, 475 more people have returned to their homes in Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

On Saturday, the Defense Ministry announced that around 250 residents of Stepanakert had returned to their homes, as the first nine buses had arrived in the city.

"A total of 475 people have returned to Stepanakert in 19 buses. The bus convoy traveled from Yerevan to Stepanakert, being accompanied by patrols of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and military police. It has arrived at Stepanakert's main square," the Russian Defense Ministry said in statement.

Russian servicemen have ensured safe movement of the buses across the contact line, the ministry noted.

