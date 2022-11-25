Russian Defense Ministry Says 50 Russian PoWs Returned From Ukraine After Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Moscow-Kiev talks have resulted in the return of 50 Russian prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On November 24, as a result of the negotiation process, 50 military personnel of the Russian armed forces were returned from Kiev-controlled territory, where they were in fatal danger," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that the released servicemen would be transported to Moscow by military aircraft of the Russian Air Force for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

All released servicemen will be provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance, the ministry added.

On November 18, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military deliberately killed more than ten captured Russian servicemen, shooting them in the head at point blank, adding that it was a crime no one can present as a "tragic exception."

On November 19, Russia has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the issue of inhumane treatment of Russian PoWs by Ukraine and asked the top official to circulate it as an official document of the UN Security Council and General Assembly.