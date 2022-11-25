UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Says 50 Russian PoWs Returned From Ukraine After Exchange

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Says 50 Russian PoWs Returned From Ukraine After Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Moscow-Kiev talks have resulted in the return of 50 Russian prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On November 24, as a result of the negotiation process, 50 military personnel of the Russian armed forces were returned from Kiev-controlled territory, where they were in fatal danger," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that the released servicemen would be transported to Moscow by military aircraft of the Russian Air Force for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

All released servicemen will be provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance, the ministry added.

On November 18, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military deliberately killed more than ten captured Russian servicemen, shooting them in the head at point blank, adding that it was a crime no one can present as a "tragic exception."

On November 19, Russia has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the issue of inhumane treatment of Russian PoWs by Ukraine and asked the top official to circulate it as an official document of the UN Security Council and General Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia November From Top

Recent Stories

Huge opportunities of investment in different fiel ..

Huge opportunities of investment in different fields stand available in AJK: Bar ..

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways need to use its full commercial ..

Pakistan Railways need to use its full commercial potential to meet financial is ..

25 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says 50 Russian PoWs Retu ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says 50 Russian PoWs Returned From Ukraine After Exchan ..

34 minutes ago
 History for Ronaldo as Brazil enter World Cup fray ..

History for Ronaldo as Brazil enter World Cup fray

41 minutes ago
 Bid to ban bullfighting abandoned in France

Bid to ban bullfighting abandoned in France

41 minutes ago
 Mexico to Host Venezuelan Talks on Saturday - Norw ..

Mexico to Host Venezuelan Talks on Saturday - Norwegian Embassy

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.