Russian Defense Ministry Says 72 Syrian Refugees Returned Home Through Lebanon in Past Day

A total of 72 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) A total of 72 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 72 refugees (including: 22 women and 37 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the 'Jaydet-Yabus' and 'Tell-Kalah' checkpoints," the center said in a daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units cleared 5.2 acres of the territory of mines, and found and defused 32 explosive devices.

In a separate bulletin, the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the cessation of hostilities in Syria said that neither the Russian nor the Turkish side have registered any ceasefire violations in the past 24 hours.

The center added that no humanitarian operations were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.