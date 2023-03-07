Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Russian Prisoners of War Returned From Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that 90 Russian servicemen had returned from Ukrainian captivity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that 90 Russian servicemen had returned from Ukrainian captivity.

"On March 7, as a result of a negotiation process, 90 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger in captivity, returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the released soldiers would be transported to Moscow by aircraft belonging to the military transport aviation of the Russian air forces for further treatment and rehabilitation.

The statement added that all those released have been provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said that Moscow and Kiev had previously reached an agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war under the "160 for 160" scheme, but Ukraine broke off the deal.

"Unfortunately, instead of the previously reached 160-to-160 agreement, the Ukrainian side agreed to exchange only 90 people. Nevertheless, it is very important that the negotiation process continues, we are fighting for each one of our guys," Moskalkova said on Telegram.

In February, Moskalkova said that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk was ready to work with Moscow to solve the problem of the torture of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine after several videos showing the brutal treatment of captive Russians had been circulated on social media.