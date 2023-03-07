UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Russian Prisoners Of War Returned From Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Russian Prisoners of War Returned From Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that 90 Russian servicemen had returned from Ukrainian captivity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that 90 Russian servicemen had returned from Ukrainian captivity.

"On March 7, as a result of a negotiation process, 90 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger in captivity, returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the released soldiers would be transported to Moscow by aircraft belonging to the military transport aviation of the Russian air forces for further treatment and rehabilitation.

The statement added that all those released have been provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said that Moscow and Kiev had previously reached an agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war under the "160 for 160" scheme, but Ukraine broke off the deal.

"Unfortunately, instead of the previously reached 160-to-160 agreement, the Ukrainian side agreed to exchange only 90 people. Nevertheless, it is very important that the negotiation process continues, we are fighting for each one of our guys," Moskalkova said on Telegram.

In February, Moskalkova said that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk was ready to work with Moscow to solve the problem of the torture of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine after several videos showing the brutal treatment of captive Russians had been circulated on social media.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Kiev February March All From Agreement

Recent Stories

French President honours Dubai Police Commander-in ..

French President honours Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief

10 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Microsoft’s Vice ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President

10 minutes ago
 Kuwait Has Not Lost Oil Sales to Russia in Asia Ma ..

Kuwait Has Not Lost Oil Sales to Russia in Asia Market - CEO

4 minutes ago
 EU Gives Canada Partner Status in Export Controls, ..

EU Gives Canada Partner Status in Export Controls, Sanctions Against Russia - Tr ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi du ..

Mohammed bin Rashid speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi during Emirati astronaut’s fir ..

25 minutes ago
 HBL  PSL 8: United beat Sultans by two wickets

HBL  PSL 8: United beat Sultans by two wickets

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.