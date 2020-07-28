Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Syrian Refugees Returned From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) A total of 90 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 90 refugees (including 27 women and 46 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the 'Jaydet-Yabus' and 'Tell-Kalah' checkpoints," the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in its daily bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 5.4 acres of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry added. They discovered and defused 41 explosive devices.

Additionally, the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the cessation of hostilities in Syria has registered eight ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours. This includes four violations in Idlib province, two in Latakia province, and two in Aleppo province, the Defense Ministry said in a bulletin.

The Turkish side registered one single violation in Idlib province.

Over the past day, the reconciliation center also delivered 400 humanitarian aid packages, containing a total of 2.1 tonnes of food, to Damascus province.

Russia is continuing to play an active role in providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of war-torn Syria.