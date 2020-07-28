UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Syrian Refugees Returned From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Syrian Refugees Returned From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) A total of 90 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 90 refugees (including 27 women and 46 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the 'Jaydet-Yabus' and 'Tell-Kalah' checkpoints," the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in its daily bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 5.4 acres of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry added. They discovered and defused 41 explosive devices.

Additionally, the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the cessation of hostilities in Syria has registered eight ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours. This includes four violations in Idlib province, two in Latakia province, and two in Aleppo province, the Defense Ministry said in a bulletin.

The Turkish side registered one single violation in Idlib province.

Over the past day, the reconciliation center also delivered 400 humanitarian aid packages, containing a total of 2.1 tonnes of food, to Damascus province.

Russia is continuing to play an active role in providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of war-torn Syria.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

UAE continues providing free healthcare services t ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agree to jo ..

19 minutes ago

PTA Issues Detail Order on PUBG

36 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Eid Al Adha with AED79 sea ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Credit Insurance extends support to RAK Cer ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi discusses diversification of trade, inv ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.