Russian Defense Ministry Says About 250 Residents of Stepanakert Returned to Their Homes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) About 250 residents of Karabakh's capital of Stepanakert have already returned to their homes as the first nine buses with refugees arrived in the city after the deployment of Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On November 14, 2020, some 250 residents of Stepanakert returned to their homes. The first nine buses with refugees have arrived in Stepanakert after the deployment of Russian peacekeepers and observation posts," the ministry said.

Russian servicemen ensured the safe movement of buses across the contact line so that civilians can return to their homes in Stepanakert, the ministry added.