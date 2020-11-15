UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Says About 250 Residents Of Stepanakert Returned To Their Homes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Says About 250 Residents of Stepanakert Returned to Their Homes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) About 250 residents of Karabakh's capital of Stepanakert have already returned to their homes as the first nine buses with refugees arrived in the city after the deployment of Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On November 14, 2020, some 250 residents of Stepanakert returned to their homes. The first nine buses with refugees have arrived in Stepanakert after the deployment of Russian peacekeepers and observation posts," the ministry said.

Russian servicemen ensured the safe movement of buses across the contact line so that civilians can return to their homes in Stepanakert, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia Stepanakert November 2020 Refugee

Recent Stories

Russian Defense Ministry Says About 250 Residents ..

33 minutes ago

Distancing 'was maintained' at wedding Salah atten ..

33 minutes ago

Putin Notes Importance of Preserving Churches in K ..

17 minutes ago

Turkey Sees New Daily High in Coronavirus Cases

60 minutes ago

Infrastructure development in PQ industrial zones ..

60 minutes ago

Putin Discuss With Aliyev, Pashinyan Implementatio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.