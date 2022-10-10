UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Says All Designated Objects In Ukraine Hit, Goal Achieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The goal of a massive precision-guided strike on Ukraine has been achieved, all designated objects were hit, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"Today, the Russian armed forces inflicted a massive strike with long-range precision weapons on the objects of the military command and control systems, communications and energy of Ukraine. The purpose of the strike was achieved. All designated objects were hit," the ministry said.

