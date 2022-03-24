Russian Defense Ministry Says Almost 18,000 People Evacuated From Ukraine, Donbas Today

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Almost 18,000 people, including over 3,700 children, have been evacuated to Russia from dangerous regions of Ukraine and Donbas on Wednesday despite Kiev creating hurdles, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said.

"Despite all the difficulties and blocks caused by Kiev, in the past 24 hours, without involvement from the official authorities, 17,929 people, including 3,708 children, from dangerous areas of Ukraine and the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk have been evacuated to Russia," Mizintsev said, adding that a total of 384,111 people, including 80,770 children, have been evacuated since the beginning of the special operation.

Among those, 8,487 were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol, bringing the total of evacuated city residents to 81,958, according to Mizintsev. Russia also rescued 26 citizens of Jordan and Vietnam from Mariupol in a targeted humanitarian operation, he added.

At the same time, the Ukrainian territorial defense forces continue to keep hostage 6,862 foreign nationals from 25 countries.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.