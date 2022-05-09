Russian Defense Ministry Says Almost 20,000 People Evacuated From Ukraine, Donbas Today

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Almost 20,000 people, including nearly 1,000 children, have been evacuated to Russia from dangerous regions of Ukraine and Donbas over the last 24 hours, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Sunday.

"Despite all the difficulties and hurdles caused by Kiev, in the past 24 hours, without involvement from the Ukrainian authorities, 19,834 people, including 970 children, have been evacuated to the Russian Federation from dangerous areas of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and Ukraine," Mizintsev said, adding that a total of 1,185,791 people, including 206,610 children, have been evacuated since the beginning of the special operation.

Mizintsev added that over 9,500 temporary accommodation facilities for arriving refugees are open in Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.