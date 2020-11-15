UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Says Ceasefire Observed Along Entire Line Of Contact In Karabakh

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 08:10 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Says Ceasefire Observed Along Entire Line of Contact in Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) The conflicting sides observe ceasefire along the entire line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The ceasefire is observed along the entire line of contact," the statement said.

The ministry noted that in accordance with the recently reached agreements, the exchange of bodies of killed servicemen continued between the conflicting sides in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The six-week conflict between Yerevan and Baku over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh area ended after both sides agreed to the ceasefire on November 10, which resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The deal envisions the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Yerevan Baku November Sunday

Recent Stories

SEDD reopens wedding, event halls with preventive ..

41 minutes ago

Tolerance was instilled by our Founding Father, sa ..

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to celebrate ..

56 minutes ago

DHA, Dubai Holding inaugurate state-of-the-art blo ..

1 hour ago

UAE remains key advocate of global efforts in buil ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.