Russian Defense Ministry Says Ceasefire Observed Along Entire Line of Contact in Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) The conflicting sides observe ceasefire along the entire line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The ceasefire is observed along the entire line of contact," the statement said.

The ministry noted that in accordance with the recently reached agreements, the exchange of bodies of killed servicemen continued between the conflicting sides in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The six-week conflict between Yerevan and Baku over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh area ended after both sides agreed to the ceasefire on November 10, which resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The deal envisions the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.