Russian Defense Ministry Says Cyberattack Threat Needs Adequate Assessment

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) In order to react adequately to the threat of cyberattacks it is necessary to ensure its proper assessment, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov said at the International Miltary-Technical Forum Army-2019 on Wednesday.

"Whether to respond to threats and challenges, that the society faces today, depends on us, since the right diagnosis is the first step toward treatment. Of course, it doesn't mean that we intend to launch a cyberwar. It means that we ” scientists, journalists, military ” must adequately assess the threat and adequately organize ourselves," Tsalikov said.

Elaborating on the matter, Tsalikov touched upon the US information policies, citing US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who said earlier in June that Washington was expanding its offensive cyberoperations.

In September 2018, the White House issued a new national security presidential memorandum - NSPM 13 - which enabled the Department of Defense and other departments and agencies to undertake both defensive and offensive cyberoperations against states and non-state actors suspected to be hazardous for the US national security. Bolton and other US officials have repeatedly accused Russia of cyberinterference in the US political system, particularly during the 2016 presidential election. Moscow, in turn, has been consistent in denying these allegations and insisting that no evidence has been put forward to substantiate the accusations.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the Army-2019 forum.

