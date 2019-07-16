UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Says Delivered Regular Batch Of S-400 Components To Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 06:06 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Says Delivered Regular Batch of S-400 Components to Turkey

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday its aircraft had delivered earlier in the day another batch of components for the S-400 air defense missile system to Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday its aircraft had delivered earlier in the day another batch of components for the S-400 air defense missile system to Turkey.

"On July 16, as part of the fulfillment of contractual obligations, military transport aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry delivered another batch of S-400 air defense missile system components to Turkey," it said.

