Russian Defense Ministry Says Delivered Regular Batch Of S-400 Components To Turkey
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 06:06 PM
The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday its aircraft had delivered earlier in the day another batch of components for the S-400 air defense missile system to Turkey
"On July 16, as part of the fulfillment of contractual obligations, military transport aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry delivered another batch of S-400 air defense missile system components to Turkey," it said.