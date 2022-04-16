UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Says Entire Urban Part Of Mariupol Cleared Of Ukrainian Troops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Says Entire Urban Part of Mariupol Cleared of Ukrainian Troops

All of Mariupol's urban area is cleared of Ukrainian troops, with more than 4,000 soldiers eliminated over the past day alone, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) All of Mariupol's urban area is cleared of Ukrainian troops, with more than 4,000 soldiers eliminated over the past day alone, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The entire urban territory of Mariupol is completely secured from the militants of the Nazi unit Azov, foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian troops.

The remnants of the Ukrainian force are currently completely locked at the metallurgical plant Azovstal," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

"Thus, as of April 16, just in Mariupol alone, the losses of Ukrainian forces are over 4,000 troops," Konashenkov said.

