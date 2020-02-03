Russian Defense Ministry Says Expects to Receive 423 Modern Helicopters by 2027

UrduPoint.com
Mon 03rd February 2020 | 03:22 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry expects to receive 423 modern helicopters, including 96 Mi-28NM attack helicopters, by 2027, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said on Monday in an interview within the Radio Electronic Technology journal.

"The Russian Helicopters holding company sent to the army 112 helicopters [in 2019], 58 of them [were sent] ahead of schedule. In general, the Defense Ministry expects to receive 423 modern helicopters, including 96 Mi-28NM strike systems, by 2027, in accordance with the state armament plan," he said.

When asked by Sputnik in June about the number of attack helicopters the ministry was to receive, Krivoruchko said the state contract provided for the delivery of 98 aircraft. At the same time, Andrey Boginsky, the Director General of Russian Helicopters, said that the company would deliver 18 helicopters by 2021 and 16 helicopters every year after that.

The Mi-28NM is a next-generation all-weather attack helicopter designed for a wide range of tasks, including the destruction of armored vehicles, air reconnaissance, and target designation for other helicopters and aircraft.

