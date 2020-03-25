UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Says Faced Over 25,000 Cyberattacks From Abroad Over 3 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:04 PM

The Russian Armed Forces faced over 25,000 cyberattacks from abroad on its information infrastructure over the past three years and this number grows by 12 percent per year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday

"The information space has become another theater of war today.

Over the past three years, more than 25,000 high-tech computer attacks from abroad have targeted the information infrastructure of the [Russian] Armed Forces. Moreover, this number increases annually by an average of 12 percent. We are ready for this fight," Shoigu told the upper house of the Russian parliament.

According to him, the Defense Ministry has created a reliable system for protecting information resources, ensuring high stability of the armed forces command and control system.

"All attacks are neutralized," Shoigu added.

