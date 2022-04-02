Russian Defense Ministry Says Forces Destroy Crucial Fuel Depots in Central Ukraine

Russian forces destroyed fuel depots at the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine on Saturday, cutting supplies to Ukrainian troops, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Russian forces destroyed fuel depots at the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine on Saturday, cutting supplies to Ukrainian troops, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said.

"High-precision long-distance strikes from air and sea destroyed gas and diesel depots in the morning at the Kremenchuk oil refinery, which was supplying Ukrainian armed forces in the country's center and east," Mj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told a news briefing.