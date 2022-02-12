UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Says Found US Submarine In Russian Waters Near Kurils On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Says Found US Submarine in Russian Waters Near Kurils on Saturday

A US Virginia-class submarine was discovered in Russian territorial waters near the island of Urup, which belongs to the Kurils archipelago, on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) A US Virginia-class submarine was discovered in Russian territorial waters near the island of Urup, which belongs to the Kurils archipelago, on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The submarine was found during the scheduled drills of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

It was told, in Russian and English, to immediately come up to the surface. The submarine ignored that request.

Russian destroyer Marshal Shaposhnikov then used "relevant methods" in accordance with the guidance on protecting national border, the ministry said.

The submarine left Russia's territorial waters quickly, according to the ministry.

