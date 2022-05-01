Russian Defense Ministry Says Hangar With US Weapons Destroyed in Odessa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) A hangar with weapons and ammunition delivered to Ukraine from the United States and Europe was destroyed at a military airfield near the Ukrainian city of Odessa by Russian high-precision Oniks missiles, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Oniks high-precision missiles destroyed a hangar with weapons and ammunition received from the US and European countries that was located at a military airfield near Odessa, the runway was also destroyed," Konashenkov told a briefing.

The Russian air force also destroyed two Ukrainian S-300 air defense systems, Konashenkov noted. In addition, the Russian air defense units destroyed two Su-24M bombers and two Tochka-U ballistic missiles of the Ukrainian troops, as well as 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles during the night, according to Konashenkov.

Russian artillery hit 786 areas of concentration of the Ukrainian manpower and equipment over the past 24 hours and destroyed 3 ammunition depots, 24 command posts, a multiple rocket launcher, and up to 20 units of military equipment.

"A total of 145 aircraft, 112 helicopters, 672 unmanned aerial vehicles, 281 anti-aircraft missile systems have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation," Konashenkov said.

He added that 2,703 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 312 multiple rocket launchers, 1,203 field artillery, and mortars, as well as 2,514 units of special military vehicles were destroyed since February 24.

On February 24, Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.