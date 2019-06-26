UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Says Has Neutralized Over 25,000 Cyberattacks Since 2013

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:16 PM

KUBINKA (Moscow region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry has neutralized over 25,000 cyberattacks on Armed Forces resources, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said at the Army 2019 forum.

"Today, the significance of cyberoperations cannot be underestimated.

We regularly encounter various attempts at external information and technical influence on our systems and, in particular, attacks on the internet resources of the Russian Defense Ministry and even the Zvezda tv channel," Konashenkov said.

"Since 2013, as part of the work of the departmental information protection system, over 25,000 attempts to hack the information resources of the Armed Forces have been registered and neutralized," he said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

