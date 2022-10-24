Russian Defense Ministry Says Kiev Contacted London Over Technology to Create Nuclear Arms

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry has information about contacts between the Ukrainian presidential office and UK representatives over obtaining a technology to create nuclear weapons, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"We have information about contacts between the office of the Ukrainian president and UK representatives on the issue of possible obtaining technology for creating nuclear weapons," Kirillov told reporters.