Russian Defense Ministry Says Kiev Lost 14 Aircraft, 50 Soldiers Near Zmiinyi Island

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Ukrainian forces lost 14 aircraft and helicopters, 30 drones and 50 people during an attempted capture of Zmiinyi Island in the past few days, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

"This venture ended in disaster for Ukraine.

The thoughtless PR action of the Kiev regime to seize Zmiinyi Island on the eve of the Victory Day led to the senseless death of more than five dozen Ukrainian fighters and members of elite AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) units, the loss of four jets, 10 helicopters, three boats and 30 unmanned aerial vehicles," Konashenkov said.

According to the general, in the failed capture attempt, Ukrainian forces lost three SU-24 bombers, one SU-27 fighter jet, three armored assault boats of Centaur type and 10 helicopters, including three Mi-8 helicopters with paratroopers on board and one Mi-24 support helicopter shot down in the air.