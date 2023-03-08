Russian Defense Ministry Says Kiev Lost 180 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Russian servicemen destroyed more than 180 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and two howitzers in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Russian military hit the headquarters of the Ukrainian 59th motorized infantry brigade on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said.

In the area of "the settlement of Novooleksandrivka (DPR), a Ukrainian radar station 36D6 for detecting low-flying air targets was destroyed," it said.

In the Kherson direction, Russian troops destroyed up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen and a D-30 howitzer over the past day.

In the Krasny Liman direction, Kiev's losses per day amounted to 130 soldiers, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armored vehicles and the Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer. Up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, as well as an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer were destroyed in the Kupyansk direction. Up to 65 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, two armored vehicles and a howitzer were destroyed in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions.