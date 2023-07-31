Open Menu

Russian Defense Ministry Says Kiev Lost Over 220 Soldiers In Donetsk Direction

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Says Kiev Lost Over 220 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Ukrainian military lost over 220 soldiers during attempts to attack in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian forces continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. The ministry mentioned that Russian forces repelled 11 attacks in the Donetsk direction.

"During the past day, the losses of the enemy in this direction amounted to more than 220 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, as well as a US-made counter-battery radar AN / TPQ-50," the ministry said.

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks in Krasnyi Lyman direction, where Kiev lost up to 140 soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

"Enemy losses in these areas (South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia) per day amounted to 275 Ukrainian servicemen, three tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles, three armored fighting vehicles, five vehicles, three foreign-made howitzers, including M109 Paladin, the US-made M777 made and the UK-made FH-70, as well as two Msta-B and D-20 howitzers," the ministry said.

The Russian troops hit concentration of Ukrainian soldiers near Orikhove and Rabotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region using aviation and artillery, the ministry added. Moreover, the Russian forces took better positions near Kuzemivka and repelled another attack near Novoselivke in the Luhansk People's Republic.

"In addition, a workshop for manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles for the armed forces of Ukraine was destroyed near the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Vehicles Luhansk Donetsk Kharkiv Kiev

Recent Stories

Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast C ..

Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast Charge and a 15W wireless charg ..

21 minutes ago
 State is moving in the best direction, identificat ..

State is moving in the best direction, identification of the real enemy through ..

26 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches &#039;Jassas&#039; Artificia ..

31 minutes ago
 Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement w ..

Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement with Kalimat

46 minutes ago
 SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

3 hours ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

3 hours ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

3 hours ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

4 hours ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

5 hours ago

More Stories From World