MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Ukrainian military lost over 220 soldiers during attempts to attack in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian forces continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. The ministry mentioned that Russian forces repelled 11 attacks in the Donetsk direction.

"During the past day, the losses of the enemy in this direction amounted to more than 220 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, as well as a US-made counter-battery radar AN / TPQ-50," the ministry said.

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks in Krasnyi Lyman direction, where Kiev lost up to 140 soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

"Enemy losses in these areas (South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia) per day amounted to 275 Ukrainian servicemen, three tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles, three armored fighting vehicles, five vehicles, three foreign-made howitzers, including M109 Paladin, the US-made M777 made and the UK-made FH-70, as well as two Msta-B and D-20 howitzers," the ministry said.

The Russian troops hit concentration of Ukrainian soldiers near Orikhove and Rabotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region using aviation and artillery, the ministry added. Moreover, the Russian forces took better positions near Kuzemivka and repelled another attack near Novoselivke in the Luhansk People's Republic.

"In addition, a workshop for manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles for the armed forces of Ukraine was destroyed near the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region," the ministry said.