Russian Defense Ministry Says Kiev Not Targeted During Massive Attack On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The Russian armed forces did not launch missile strikes on Kiev on December 5 during a massive attack on Ukrainian military and energy facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Russian forces inflicted a massive strike with long-range high-precision air and sea-based weapons on the military command and control system, defense complex facilities and related energy facilities of Ukraine, the ministry recalled.

"There were no missile attacks on the city of Kiev," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the goal of the strike was reached and all assigned objects were hit.

As result of the strike, the production of Ukrainian weapons at enterprises was stopped, while the railway transportation of military equipment of foreign production and the transfer of reserves for Ukrainian troops were disrupted, the statement read.

