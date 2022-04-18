Russian Defense Ministry Says Large Consignments of Foreign Weapons Destroyed Near Lviv

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The Russian Aerospace Forces, using high-precision air-launched missiles, destroyed a logistics center near Ukraine's Lviv and large consignments of foreign weapons that arrived in Ukraine from the United States and European countries on Monday morning, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

"On the morning of April 18, high-precision airborne missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces attacked the 124th Joint Logistics Center of the Logistics Forces Command of the Ukrainian forces near Lviv. The logistics center and the large consignments of foreign weapons that were delivered to Ukraine from the United States and European countries over the past six days were destroyed," Konashenkov said at a briefing.

In addition, a large ammunition depot was destroyed near the village of Vasylkiv, Kiev region, he added.