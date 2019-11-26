UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Says Militants In Syria Planning To Stage Airstrike In Idlib

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Says Militants in Syria Planning to Stage Airstrike in Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia] are planning, jointly with the White Helmets organization, to make a provocation with the staging of airstrikes and usage of chemical weapons in Syria's northwestern Idlib de-escalation zone, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Several sources have confirmed the information ” militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [terrorist] group ... together with the White Helmets organization are planning on attacking settlements in the Idlib de-escalation zone in order to stage incidents of airstrikes with the use of chemical weapons," the ministry said.

It added that residents of the Sarmada settlement had seen militants arriving to the town in early November in three trucks that were loaded with containers with chemicals as well as professional video-making equipment and pieces of Russian artillery.

The ministry added that the militants had been recruiting people to participate in the staging of the attack.

"It is being planned to make fake videos of destruction caused by airstrikes and artillery shooting at civil targets and the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib province. [The videos] will be published on social media and used to blame the Syrian government and Russia over their alleged actions agianst civilians," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Syria Russia Social Media Idlib November From Government

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

8 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

8 hours ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

8 hours ago

UAE Annual Meetings consolidate collaborative gove ..

8 hours ago

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

9 hours ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.