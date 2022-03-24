Russian Defense Ministry Says Nationalists Fired at Ambulance in Sumy

A Ukrainian nationalist unit attacked an ambulance in Sumy, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Wednesday, adding that four health workers died in the incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) A Ukrainian nationalist unit attacked an ambulance in Sumy, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Wednesday, adding that four health workers died in the incident.

"On March 22, 2022, militants of nationalist battalions in Sumy fired an anti-tank grenade launcher for no reason at an ambulance that was on its way to provide urgent assistance to wounded civilians. As a result of criminal actions of terrorists, four heallth workers died on the spot," Mizintsev told a brieifng.

Numerous eyewitness say that official Kiev targets their own citizens, the official added.