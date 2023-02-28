Russian Defense Ministry Says NATO Planned to Supply Kiev With Antidotes for Sarin, Soman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre, a structure within NATO, has planned to supply Ukraine with a large batch of protective equipment, with antidotes for such nerve agents as sarin and soman being in priority, Lt. Gen.

Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Tuesday.

"The Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre has planned to supply Ukraine with a large batch of personal protective equipment ... Priority is given to antidotes for organophosphorus poisonous substances such as sarin and soman," Kirillov told reporters.