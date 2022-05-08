UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Says Operation To Evacuate Civilians From Azovstal Concluded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Says Operation to Evacuate Civilians From Azovstal Concluded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol concluded on Saturday due to unprecedented measures by Russia with 51 people, including 11 children, having been rescued, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said.

"Thanks to the unprecedented measures taken by the Russian Federation leadership, (and) with active participation of United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross officials, the humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel and iron works has ended today. For the duration of the operation (from May 5, 2022), we have managed to rescue 51 people (18 men, 22 women and 11 children), including one person on May 7, 2022," Mizintsev said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Mariupol May Women From

Recent Stories

Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successfu ..

Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successful completion of CPEC: Ahsan Iq ..

7 seconds ago
 One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

8 seconds ago
 Delimitation in IIoJK, a deep-rooted conspiracy to ..

Delimitation in IIoJK, a deep-rooted conspiracy to turn Muslim majority into a m ..

10 seconds ago
 FIA withdrawing appeal against section 20 of PECA ..

FIA withdrawing appeal against section 20 of PECA 2016 immediately: Spokesperson ..

11 seconds ago
 Lula Announces Candidacy for President of Brazil

Lula Announces Candidacy for President of Brazil

16 seconds ago
 JUI-F decides to launch mass contact campaign for ..

JUI-F decides to launch mass contact campaign for sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.